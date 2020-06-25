In response to Mr. Parshley about Lafayette Park, a statement from U.S. Park Police: “At approximately 6:33 p.m., violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids,” Chief Gregory Monahan said. “The protesters also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior.
“Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.”
“To curtail the violence underway, USPP, following established policy, issued three warnings over a loudspeaker to alert demonstrators on H Street to evacuate the area,” Monahan continued.
Demonstrators refused to move (in his words).
“As many of the protestors became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed.”
The USPP had been planning to relocate “protesters” elsewhere since early that morning after the church had been burned the night before. Officers were pummeled with bricks. Crowbars used to pry up the pavers to throw. This was done before Trump planned to walk showing that he’s not going to be intimidated by violence and let a church be destroyed completely. So actions taken were in response to the violence. What was lost on you were facts.
Craig Thomas
Brunswick