I am writing to take issue with a recent letter stating that the Ukrainian impeachment issue is a “Socialist, Democrat and hippie hoax.”

For the writer’s information about 300 former national security officials, ambassadors, secretaries of states, major generals, chiefs of staff and advisers from the U.S.’s leading defense and security bodies including the CIA, the Department of Defense, and the State Department signed an open letter accusing Trump of possible ‘unconscionable abuse of power’ over his Ukrainian call. May I further remind this gentleman that according to our Constitution, a president using his executive power for self gain, at the expense of public interest, is an impeachable offense.

He sought assistance from a foreign government against an American citizen who might challenge him for his political office. Furthermore, he used his power of office, dangling U.S aid, that had been approved by Congress, to put pressure on Ukraine for political dirt on Biden. He was working to subvert the 2020 election.

The hijacking of the powers of the presidency leaves our country not having an accountable executive branch of government and our national security and safety in peril.

Martha Dismer

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.