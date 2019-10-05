I am writing to take issue with a recent letter stating that the Ukrainian impeachment issue is a “Socialist, Democrat and hippie hoax.”
For the writer’s information about 300 former national security officials, ambassadors, secretaries of states, major generals, chiefs of staff and advisers from the U.S.’s leading defense and security bodies including the CIA, the Department of Defense, and the State Department signed an open letter accusing Trump of possible ‘unconscionable abuse of power’ over his Ukrainian call. May I further remind this gentleman that according to our Constitution, a president using his executive power for self gain, at the expense of public interest, is an impeachable offense.
He sought assistance from a foreign government against an American citizen who might challenge him for his political office. Furthermore, he used his power of office, dangling U.S aid, that had been approved by Congress, to put pressure on Ukraine for political dirt on Biden. He was working to subvert the 2020 election.
The hijacking of the powers of the presidency leaves our country not having an accountable executive branch of government and our national security and safety in peril.
Martha Dismer
St. Simons Island