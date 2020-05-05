For Felton Hudson, the World Health Organization is about human rights, promotion of universal health care and equity for those who are most vulnerable to a health crisis. They are a United Nations’ health agency. Therefore, you do not need a medical degree to promote health and wellness for those who do not have access to standard health care. They have six regional offices in addition to headquarters in Geneva — Africa, Americas (North America, Middle America & Central America), South-east Asia, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific.
Under their constitution, “One main function to furnish appropriate technical assistance and, in emergencies, necessary aid upon the request or acceptance of Governments.”
You quoted Mark Twain. Here is a couple of quotes from Mark Twain to help you understand what he meant by patriotism.
“The soul and substance of what customarily ranks as patriotism is moral cowardice — and always has been,” — Mark Twain’s Notebook. Cowardice defined as “lack of bravery.”
“Man is the only Patriot. He sets himself apart in his own country, under his own flag, and sneers at the other nations, and keeps multitudinous uniformed assassins on hand at heavy expense to grab slices of other people’s countries and keep them from grabbing slices of his. And in the intervals between campaigns he washes the blood of his hands and works for ‘the universal brotherhood of man’ — with his mouth” — “The Lowest Animal” Mark Twain, 1897.
And sir, you say, “Thank God for President Trump and our governor for going against squeals.”
Tina Edwards
Brunswick