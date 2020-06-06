In response to Daniel Sperry’s letter, “Let the trial play out before passing judgement,” for months, Glynn County gave the McMichaels the benefit of the doubt. But as people began to speak out, stories were published and more people began to think that Ahmaud Arbery deserves the benefit of the doubt. The video assures them he does.
Sperry condemns calling the McMichaels murderers saying they “are guaranteed a right to defend themselves and are in fact innocent until proven guilty.” He fails to see the irony of that statement. There wouldn’t be a situation if the McMichaels had not pre-judged Arbery. They assumed he was guilty and became his jury and executioners.
If not for the voices Sperry condemns, the McMichaels wouldn’t have been arrested because our judicial system is broken. Its corrupt and didn’t give Arbery, the victim, the assumption of innocence. It assumed he was guilty, twice: first, by the police who failed to take the McMichael’s immediately into custody and a second time by the DA’s office(s) who failed to act on the case. In order to assume innocence for the McMichaels (as Sperry wants), we have to assume guilt for Arbery. We know the McMichaels were the shooters so they’re only innocent if Arbery gave them just cause for shooting him dead in the street. I agree with Sperry that there are too many people pre-judging others. White friends, we need to do better and quit judging our black neighbors. Racism is killing our community. Literally.
Jessica Dart
St. Simons Island