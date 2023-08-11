Mr. Bob Tatum’s letter describing “The poor state of affairs in America” touched a nerve. He seems to believe our nation’s problems are personified by those men with “tattoos, beards, earrings and nose rings,” etc. I don’t agree.
I have both a tattoo, and an earring (I was unsuccessful at growing a beard). I’m also a combat veteran who spent 30 years working for the federal government, followed by a seven-year stint as a firefighter and paramedic. I vote and serve my community whenever I can.
That being said, there is nothing special about me. I’m just an average American trying to be a good citizen. I believe strongly in a lot of things, like brotherhood, equality, and diversity. As a father, and grandfather, I certainly don’t want to “destroy young children.” I don’t believe my earring and tattoo are emblematic of “The poor state of affairs in America.”
Our nation’s poor state of affairs is much more the result of those who judge others by what they look like, rather than who they are. This is ignorance, and sadly, it is far too rampant in our nation.