Mr. Bob Tatum’s letter describing “The poor state of affairs in America” touched a nerve. He seems to believe our nation’s problems are personified by those men with “tattoos, beards, earrings and nose rings,” etc. I don’t agree.

I have both a tattoo, and an earring (I was unsuccessful at growing a beard). I’m also a combat veteran who spent 30 years working for the federal government, followed by a seven-year stint as a firefighter and paramedic. I vote and serve my community whenever I can.

