A recent letter in The Brunswick News headlined “Good hygiene will help keep you healthy” is disturbing. Reference to “control craved politicians and their goose-stepping experts” is indeed a clue this writer has yet to know the suffering or death of a COVID-19 victim. Georgia has seen 13,146 confirmed deaths and 1,712 probable deaths, 137 here in Glynn County.
Earlier this week, I witnessed the best organized mass event in my life. It was the Glynn County vaccination project. There was no line, no person without a mask. There were well-trained, respectful workers, all with positive attitudes. It wasn’t just the vaccination for which I am grateful, but also the education.
If as stated this man, Mr. Klonoski, has no faith in China made masks, I’d like hear from him. I know a woman, balancing her job as a classroom teacher with parenting of two school-age children who will gladly make a bright and beautiful cloth mask. I and likely others, would appreciate hearing when and where you shop without a mask.
Susan Wiley
Jekyll Island