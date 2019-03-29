A recent letter writer lamented that we are running out of land for commercial or multifamily development on St. Simons Island, with little hope for rezoning. To the extent this is true, it is long overdue. The infrastructure on this island — specifically roads, water, and sewer — are already over capacity.
The writer states that commercial developers would be thrilled to develop St. Simons Island, but there is no land to accommodate their plans. Personally, I am thrilled this may be the case, as you would be hard pressed to find a multi unit retail center on St. Simons Island without at least one vacant space. Do we want more vacant spaces?
The writer further criticizes owners of potential tear down properties who have the temerity to refuse extraordinary offers. Sorry, I guess these offers were insufficient to motivate owners to do something they simply did not want to do.
Finally, the writer indicates that high rise condos are the only thing that could destroy the quality of life on St Simons Island. Anyone who has lived here for 10, 20, 30, or 40 years knows this is not true, as quality of life has trended downward during those years. I suggest these eager commercial developers look elsewhere for their projects.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island