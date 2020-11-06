A recent letter titled “The vital importance of truth” contained so many falsehoods that I felt the need to present the facts. The author was trying to portray hydraulic fracturing (used in the production of oil and gas) as a grave threat to the environment. He gave several examples of environmental disasters supposedly caused by fracking, such as flames coming out of a faucet due to contamination of the water supply from fracking. This is presented in a controversial documentary called “Gasland,” which contains many inaccuracies. The flaming faucet in the film was investigated by a Colorado state agency and was found to be caused by methane gas occurring naturally in water wells in the state. The author also mentions highly destructive earthquakes caused by fracking. He must be referring to mini-quakes in the central U.S. as a result of waste saltwater injected into disposal wells that cross geological fault lines.
Disinformation such as this is reckless and deplorable. Millions of fracking operations have been performed in the U.S. over the last sixty years with minimal environmental impacts. Fracking has made this country energy independent. Natural gas has replaced coal as a major producer of electricity. As a result, the International Energy Agency reported that the U.S. saw the greatest energy-related decline in CO2 emissions in the U.S. in 2019 than any other country in the world, including the signees of the Paris Climate Accord.
Don’t be swayed by the anti-fracking propaganda from environmentalists and the liberal media.
Jim Harris
Brunswick