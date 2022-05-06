Audrey Gibbons letter in the May 5 Brunswick News is a failed attempt to discredit the opponents of critical race theory (CRT). Gibbons writes that “CRT is a sophisticated academic framework, currently taught only in law schools.” This statement is false and demonstrates an unwillingness to acknowledge the concerns of CRT’s opponents.
The basic premise of CRT is systemic racism, a fallacious concept never clearly defined by its advocates. This fallacious concept is sometimes labeled differently in the instruction literature used in some of the nation’s schools, but it is CRT and it alleges systemic racism in our society.
Parental revolt against CRT educational materials was clearly evident in Virginia’s recent gubernatorial race. Many parents learned of CRT’s influence on their children’s education for the first time as a result of home schooling required by COVID lockdowns. Abundant examples of grade school materials designed to indoctrinate grade school children in CRT were evident on programs of Fox News. (No surprise that examples were not readily seen on CNN or MSNBC.) The obvious effect of these materials was to encourage resentment against White classmates.
Many fallacies have been incubated in our nation’s law schools and other programs of post graduate education. These fallacies often go unchallenged in academia because of the toxin of political correctness which has infiltrated our halls of learning.
The advocates of CRT are willfully blind and deaf to those who disagree with them.
Kirkwood Callahan
St. Simons Island