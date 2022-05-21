I really wish people who write letters to the editor would do a little research first. According to John Barnes, it’s the usual suspects. However uncounted “visitors” who supposedly caused the baby food formula shortage account for less than 1% of users. I guess it’s easier to blame undocumented immigrants than the real cause.
There are only four companies that make formula in the USA and only 2% is imported. In February, Abbott Labs had to close its facility due to several cases of bacterial infection. With 25% of producers offline, the shortages quickly mounted. Fully 43% of the usual supply is unavailable. Mothers who buy formula using WIC vouchers are limited to specific brands, and if that one is out of stock you’re out of luck.
The Democrats in Congress have passed a bill to relieve the shortage. Only 12 of the 104 Republicans voted for it. Oh yeah — and then they held a press conference to blame Joe Biden for the continued shortage. You can’t make this stuff up. Unless you’re on Fox News.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island