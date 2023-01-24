Finally, the abandoned Golden Isles Inn on U.S. 17 is being demolished. This will certainly improve the gateway to the Golden Isles. However, there are some concerns relating to the development being proposed for the property and the abandoned trailer park adjacent to it.

There are many beautiful oak trees on the property, and the proposed 200-plus apartment units comprised of nine three-story buildings, over 60 townhomes, 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space comprised of three buildings and associated parking and infrastructure will result in removing most of these trees. Replacing trees with concrete is not conducive to the environment and does not comport with the master plans for the city or the county.

More from this section

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.

Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Tucked away on its idyllic campus on St. Simons Island, Frederica Academy is growing. Improvements have been made to the athletic complex, there are newly created outdoor gathering spaces for students and special events, an expanded lower school building, and a second high school building no…