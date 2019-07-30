Harpers Joy, Round Two?
While we agree that there is a need for a home for the homeless and understand the anxiety of its prospective neighbors, our concern is for the mentally disabled being displaced. When Harpers Joy is closed, where and to what are these 22 residents being sent?
Seven years ago, we, along with many others, mounted a campaign to save Harpers Joy, which was being closed by the State under Federal pressure to “deinstitutionalize.” Back then, there were few appropriate alternatives and family members of some of the residents feared that their loved ones would be preyed on in other settings. The residents were frightened, not knowing how they would adjust to separation and relocation. With broad and persistent community support the campaign was successful. The State reversed its decision and saved Harpers Joy.
We don’t know what forces have driven Gateway’s decision to close Harpers Joy and assume that the availability of good housing alternatives was considered. Gateway has been a good steward for Harpers Joy and has provided a secure, clean, and comfortable home for its residents to enjoy companionship under the care of the full-time staff. The camaraderie of Harpers Joy was evident; residents trusted each other.
We are sending a letter to Gateway’s CEO asking him to describe the condition and circumstances of the homes the residents of Harpers Joy have been and are being relocated to. Gateway’s response will determine whether we will mount a second campaign to save Harpers Joy.
Richard Ulrich
Brunswick