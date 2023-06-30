I will miss the Pinova plant for a reason that is probably different to most, but very dear to my heart. About 20 years ago on a gray, overcast day, I was driving across the causeway to Brunswick. The Hercules plant (as it was then) was spewing thick, white smoke from its tall chimney stack when a little voice from the car seat in the back said “Dad, they should turn off the cloud factory today — I think it’s cloudy enough.” My son is now a 24-year-old Army vet who towers above me when we stand shoulder to shoulder, but every time I crossed that causeway and saw the “cloud factory,” I thought of my little boy from all those years ago. I will miss those memories.
Paul Morrison