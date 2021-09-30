Reader Donald Green was so right in his letter to the editor to The Brunswick News, “Speeders remain a problem in Brunswick.”
I always dread turning right onto U.S. Hwy. 17 to drive north when departing a business at 3304 Hwy. 17. If the traffic light has just turned green allowing motorists departing from St. Simons to turn right onto Hwy. 17 to head north, look out for your life. These motorists are reaching speeds exceeding 75 mph by the time they reach this business.
The Brunswick Police could easily set up radar at the old Golden Isles Inn parking lot and nab enough revenue in speeding violations to pay for a policeman’s entire salary for one year in just a matter of days. All it would take would be two police cars, one for radar and the other to chase the speeding motorist and write a speeding ticket.
Martha Lang
Darien