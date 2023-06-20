On checking out at Winn-Dixie, I found my credit card was not being accepted. A customer next in line stepped forward and paid my bill, noticing it was a USAA card and assumed I was a former service member. Figuring it would be no problem paying him back, I accepted. I found there was no way possible, even though I had his card type and last four digits of his credit card. Without it ever happening to you, you can’t imagine the guilt I feel not being able to pay him back up to this point. So I am asking if you are the person who paid my bill and reads this, or knows who did this, please call me at 912-638-0634. Granted I should have had cash, a check or a back up credit card, but 46 years with USAA and this the first time it failed me.

George Eckerd

