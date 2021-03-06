Dear Glynn County officials: Let me start with traditional Georgia good manners by thanking you from the bottom of my heart for your tireless dedication and efforts on behalf of our beautiful Golden Isles.
Given that safety and security are the fundamental duties of elected officials, could we perhaps spend some infrastructure dollars on our walkways and bike paths, while you are considering traffic solutions?
Shouldn’t we be encouraging outdoor exercise for the good of the greater community, rather than making it more dangerous?
Every day hundreds of folks traverse our sidewalks on foot and bikes.
Three times in the past month I was inches away from being edged into oncoming traffic while bike riding on North Frederica. A family of two adults and five children passed by me going south while I was riding north, and the look of terror on the children’s faces sent chills up my spine.
Traffic was whizzing by barely a foot from their little bikes, which were already a little shaky. The stretch between Bennie’s Red Barn and Sea Palms North entrance is most hazardous.
My greatest fear is that it will take a tragedy to open our eyes to dangers that congested sidewalks pose for our residents and visitors.
Also, wouldn’t it be nice to have a bike path along Sea Island Road from Frederica to Demere? Perhaps a causeway toll could help pay for it once roundabouts are completed.
Janis Hogan
St. Simons Island