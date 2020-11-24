I reference the recent public letter from the Republican Executive Committee of Georgia. My wife and I, fellow Republicans and citizens of Georgia, urgently request (Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger) conduct the audit of absentee ballots cast in the recent election as requested in the referenced letter.
Your conduct to date on this matter has not appeared as totally transparent and not supportive of the democratic process, which is the foundation of our democracy. In short, you are selling out your constituents who elected you to office. This behavior of our elected public official is not acceptable to us.
Please conduct the audit as requested.
Hugh Bourque
St. Simons Island