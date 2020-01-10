While there may be reasons to support the next SPLOST, I will not. Why?
First, while it is an ESPLOST project, $20 million for a performing arts center is outrageous. I predict it will be a huge white elephant.
Second, we were told that the Joint Water and Sewer Commission would operate independently from city and county Governments, including finances. I can give you 15 million reasons why this was a lie, and the JWSC should receive no SPLOST funds.
Third, the Jekyll Island Authority operates a State Park, and charges $8 for admission, including Glynn County residents. As long as this situation remains unchanged, the JIA should not receive SPLOST funding.
Fourth, the way the board of commissioners treated citizen opposition to the Ocean Boulevard/East Beach Causeway roundabout, showed a complete disrespect for these taxpayers. This project was not needed, does not increase safety and looks ridiculous.
And finally, the intersection “improvement” at Frederica and Wymberly is an expensive joke. It does nothing to help those turning, and does not improve traffic flow.
The BOC will say that without another SPLOST, they will have to increase taxes. Let me ask you this: How much do you pay in SPLOST taxes each year? If you are like me, you probably have no idea. Are you comfortable with that?
Dick Wiederhorn
St Simons Island