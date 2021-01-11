Years ago the Stables Corner was saved by concerned citizens. Now, right across the street, the already congested Harris Teeter corner may be lost to corporate greed and lack of concern for the distinctive nature of this community.

Our small island has very limited thoroughfares and an infrastructure that is already challenged. In my estimation, this fuel station does not meet the parameters of the Islands Planning Commission mission statement. Part of the stated IPC planning process is as follows, “understanding where our community is, where it wants to go, and how to get there” and “producing a successful community that is a PLEASANT place in which to live, work, and play.”

Sitting longer in traffic looking at a six-pump gas station does not sound like a pleasant place to live, work and play. I assert that this Harris Teeter gas station proposal detracts from enhancing this community and improving our quality of life.

Linda Seierstad

St. Simons Island

