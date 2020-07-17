I just sent a note to the Governor asking him to impose a mandatory mask order for the state. Or perhaps he will re-think his authoritarian approach to this issue and allow local government entities to decide for themselves. I reminded him that it was his decision to open the beaches and we have now passed through a huge spike from Memorial Day. Another one from Fourth of July will probably happen.
Between Charleston and Miami, we have the highest case count per 1000 residents on the coast. That means we aren’t doing a good job at taking care of ourselves. I wear a mask to protect others and hopefully remind others to do the same to protect me. Not wearing a mask in public is selfish and unkind.
I hope that the last couple of weeks of increased death and sickness has awakened my fellow citizens. We need to take care of each other because no one else will.
Penny Hennessy
St. Simons Island