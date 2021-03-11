After reading an opinion piece titled “Math skills that matter,” I felt compelled to write a response. There are opinions worth hearing from our local community — Terry Dickson is not one of them.
Dickson is a retired journalist, so many in the local community already mistake his opinion submissions as journalism. For The Brunswick News, his platform carte blanche for incisive, divisive content is reckless for a local news source. While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, we must be careful not to pour gasoline on the fire of animosity stirred up in our community over the past several years.
And Dickson has been on the frontlines of those rekindling the flames, albeit subtly, to continue the divisiveness. But maybe that is The Brunswick News’ approach here. Clicks, views, and controversy sell. At least for news sources like TMZ and National Enquirer. Dickson provides that for this local publication.
Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. But as a Brunswick native, I know Brunswick’s citizens deserve better. They deserve a news source that doesn’t provide a platform for people who lack basic human empathy. In 2021, those are the skills that matter. Caring for others. Not disparaging them. Treating them how you want to be treated. You know, being human.
But I’m not a journalist. Just an everyday citizen who thinks we need to be more human now than ever before, even in a culture that always asks us to be divisive. Now that’s a math equation I can understand.
John C. Richards Jr.
Brunswick native in Little Rock, Arkansas