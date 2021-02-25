Dear Buddy DeLoach, Don Hogan and Sheila McNeill: I am so outraged at what has happened to destroy the voting integrity of the state of Georgia, where I have lived since 1966.
1. You were invited yet oddly; we did not see you at the very important Glynn GOP meeting on Feb. 20. We saw you at every gathering and/or meeting before the elections, and we supported you to victory. Your absence was noted and that speaks volumes to us.
2. I checked and do not see where you have taken a stand to properly fix the integrity of our voting system on several fronts that will count all legal votes and discard all illegal ones. So, here’s the deal, we elected you as our voice. Your job has apparently turned into doing something hard for you, not just playing politician anymore.
3. We elected you to speak up for justice and truth, including our elections. You were given the comprehensive report of the Election Confidence Task Force, so where are you on this? We want to know ASAP.
4. We want your unwavering and loud support/vote for ending the rampant election fraud.
5. We want your unwavering and loud support/vote for the 2nd Amendment in every form, which includes a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State of Georgia.
We cannot afford shy or unproductive elected leaders. It does not matter that you may not be planning to run again, don’t play chicken. Your job is now. Stand up for us.
Arlene Ingram
St. Simons Island