If you’ve driven up Lawrence Road past Butler Plantation in the last six months, you probably saw the huge land clearing on the East side of the road. This is an illegal, non-permitted, HOA-violating surface mining operation.
Mr. Thomas, a developer from Jacksonville, Fla., purchased this 9.3 acre lot in April 2020. In August, Mr. Thomas told me he intended to dig a 5-acre pond, hauling 7,000 truckloads of dirt, which nets him $30 per load. I wondered how a mining operation could be permitted in a residential neighborhood. The digging began in early October. On Oct. 22, I met with the Glynn County engineer and questioned how the operation was legal. He informed me that Mr. Thomas claimed he was giving away the dirt, and thus wasn’t considered a land mining operation in the county’s view.
Mr. Thomas failed to apply for the Georgia DNR surface mining permit. When the DNR was advised of the mining operation in January 2021, they issued a notice of violation requiring Mr. Thomas to either apply for his required permit, or cease operations in 90 days.
A court order on Jan. 29 put a temporary restraining order to stop further excavation. An agreement on Feb. 8 was signed by Mr. Thomas to stop excavating. Within a week, the agreement was breached. As of March 1, the mining has ended. I am left wondering, are Glynn County building and zoning regulations inadequate, or just not enforced?
James Siemion
St. Simons Island