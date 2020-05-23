I am a fellow Georgian, who lived elsewhere for many years and is now home again.
The reality of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has hit me hard. At first, I heard rumors about a murder in Satilla Shores and couldn’t wrap my mind around them. Now that the truth of the situation has come to the forefront, I am angry.
What judicial system in the 21st century would try to keep such a horrendous event under wraps? I’m not only angry, I’m outraged, saddened and sickened by the course of events.
Other than our black population that struggles every day of their lives, are there people like me in our community who are heartbroken by the events perpetrated by the McMichaels? If so, please speak up. We can’t let a couple of deadbeats establish a new normal for our lovely area.
Robey Frasche
St. Simons Island