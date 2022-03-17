Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I think that Ms. Teresa Hoyt’s recent letter that twisted the meaning of my letter on March 10 concerning the life without parole sentence given to the three convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery indicates her misunderstanding of why I wrote the letter.
I was contending that the sentence was overboard for the crime when you consider the original purpose of life without parole being fashioned for the most egregious crimes imaginable that would have in the past resulted in the death penalty.
Considering the life story of the twice-convicted, I do not think any reasonable person would contend that the three men set out to kill Arbery who definitely had every legal right to run in their neighborhood and even to scope out a home being built in the middle of the night.
It is my opinion the hullabaloo inside and outside the courtroom in the first trial hardly allowed a fair trial. Since the legal elements for intentional murder were not there, the charge should have been a lesser one and definitely not garner a sentence of life without parole. A tragic event for all concerned and definitely not deserving the piling on of a federal hate crime. The state charged the three men with everything but urinating in the kitchen sink. It does little in the name of justice and race relations, which are deplorable and leading to convictions/acquittals based on popular opinion. Too bad, and too bad for Arbery’s loss of life.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island