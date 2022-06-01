I’m so angry right now! I grieve for those children and teachers. My question is: Where is the common sense in our country?
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what we’re doing wrong. Check the statistics. Most school shootings are by young boys or men under the age of 21 by assault weapons. I’m a conservative that believes in the Second Amendment. I believe there are only three reasons to own a gun — self-protection, hunting and sport shooting. Where do assault weapons fall into that category? They are only needed by police officers and soldiers.
What kind of logic does our system allow an 18-year-old boy to buy an assault weapon? You can’t buy alcohol until you’re 21, but at 18 you can buy a weapon capable of killing 20 people in a matter of minutes. Along with the logic that all schools should be locked with an armed guard at every school. You think it’s expensive? Not for the safety of our children. Lawsuits from these tragedies are expensive. Allow teachers to have a gun to protect our children, if they so volunteer and are fully trained.
Thanks to an overload of violent video games and movies, our young people have become desensitized to violence. Unfortunately, some of these young people have mental issues. It’s a perfect storm! If we don’t do something now to stop these tragedies, the side against all gun ownership will win. It’s already happened in some countries. Common sense please!
Adelaide Lopez
St. Simons Island