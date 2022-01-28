Thanks to each elected official who participated in the annual parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The walk, the conversations and the handshakes as we traveled from Howard Coffin Park to Risley High School created a warm and collaborative environment which I hope will carry forward in our efforts to serve the people of Glynn County.
Thanks to Congressman Buddy Carter, Clerk of Superior Court Ronald Adams, Glynn County Commissioners Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn, Sheriff Neal Jump, County Chief of Police Jacques S. Battiste, City Commissioner Kendra Rolle and Mayor Cosby Johnson. I look forward to more of you joining us next year.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick