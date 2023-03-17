In a difficult time for our nation, when political rhetoric, fear, racism, antisemitism and divisiveness — sense of “us and them” — all seem to pervade social media and the press, on a spring afternoon in a small downtown park in Brunswick, the 135 year old congregation of Temple Beth Tefilloh, guided by Rabbi Rachael Bregman, organized and successfully produced the annual Jewish Food & Culture Festival, attended by hundreds of local families and individuals who came to taste homemade Jewish delicacies such as blintzes, knishes and kugel.

Sponsored by many community leaders and local merchants and greatly assisted by the the generosity and cooperation of the adjacent Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, the adults and children of the community who attended the festivities danced the “horah” at a traditional Jewish wedding with the live music of “Klezmer Local 42,” a popular Athens-based klezmer band. Many people also enjoyed a personal tour of the magnificent 133-year-old temple building on Egmont Street, next to Glynn Academy, which was narrated by the temple historian.

