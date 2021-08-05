At 6 a.m. July 3, on Fourth of July weekend, my wife fell in the bathroom and suffered serious injury. 911 was called and the firefighter/EMTs arrived within two minutes. They administered immediate aid and in a very short time, two more regular EMTs and paramedics arrived.

I watched in awe as these fine professionals administered loving, effective and extremely life-saving assistance. She was placed on a gurney and carried outside to the emergency vehicle, after which she was transported to the emergency room where the fine qualified doctors, nurses and medical personnel continued the life-saving work the EMTs had started.

As a long-time member of this community, I knew that we had outstanding service in medical emergency situations, but until recently did not know the full extent. We are blessed and fortunate to be living in a community that has such outstanding and qualified people working for all of us.

May God continue to bless all of these unsung heroes.

Ray Arens

St. Simons Island

