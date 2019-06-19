Most often, letters to the editor are negative and full of complaints. Not this one.
I’d like to give credit to Glynn County for the repair of Old Jesup Road near Everett.
Since moving to the Golden Isles area seven years ago, we’ve watched in dismay as sections of the road sank lower and broke away, more cracks and gaps appeared, and weeds started growing through the pavement.
We were afraid our favorite country drive would soon become impassable. Glynn County came to the rescue. Thanks so much for restoring this scenic road.
Susan Molnar
Brunswick