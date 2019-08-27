July was a scary month for me — feeling fine one day and so weak I could barely move the next. After two visits to the ER, I was admitted to the hospital where the real healing began.
Brunswick hospital and the professionals there were so good to me. I was not only treated with professionalism, I was treated with compassion and empathy. I would like to thank Kirby and Elizabeth, LaTonya, Leslie, Jazz, Shawn, Nancy, Nikki, Nicole, Sam and Pam, Zelta, Yanja, Carlos, Mandy, Rachel and Bridgette as well as AJ and Jenny in the CCU for the tender care with which you treated me.
I felt I was in competent and caring hands the entire 2 1/2 weeks I was there. I’d also like to thank Dr. Perez, Dr. Choeng and Dr. Powell. I was transferred from Brunswick Hospital to Magnolia Manor’s 24/7 Physical Therapy Rehab Center where, again, I met so many wonderful, caring and professional people. I’d like to thank Jackie, Rhonda, Jacqueline, Cynthia, Lana, Erika, Ashley, Courtney, Gloria, Maria, Felicia and Rachel as well as therapists Sergio, Tim, Renee and Kelly and Dr. Freiderick.
I have always heard that angels walk among us and I know I met so many at both the hospital and Magnolia Manor.
I hope everyone in Glynn County knows how terrific our medical community is and how lucky we are to have these dedicated people.
Thank you all for putting this Humpty Dumpty back together again.
Helen O’Donoghue
St. Simons Island