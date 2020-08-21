Thank you to Georgia Power. I live in St. Mark’s Towers and Friday afternoon, a terrible lightning storm came up. The power here at the tower was off for one hour and 15 minutes.

Thanks to the local Georgia Power company, it came on faster than predicted. These apartments can get hot with no power.

We have to include power companies in the first responder groups. They jumped in and get the trouble solved. Thank you, Georgia Power for being so prompt and getting the power back on for us.

Nancy Randolph

Brunswick

