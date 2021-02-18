I would like to take the opportunity to thank three people who work for Glynn County Schools. These people do a job that some would turn down. They are our Communities in Schools workers.
Their names are Ms. Courtney Lucas, Ms. Jazmine Ponce and Mr. Brandon Lewis. These three outstanding people work in our high schools in Glynn County, and they work with students who come from a wide array of home lives, and some think the only way to get ahead is to quit school. These fantastic people give these young people a refuge to come to while they are in school, and they offer them assistance in a great number of things.
However, what they do best is let the kids know that life outside of school is much more difficult, and while life may be bad right now, if they quit school it will be much worse. They show these kids that in order to get ahead in life they need this piece of paper that says they graduated from high school.
This is the sixth school I have taught in. I have not met a finer group of people who take it upon themselves to show kids how much they need to graduate. I will retire from here knowing I have had the distinct privilege of working with the finest people I have ever worked with and Ms. Courtney Lucas, Ms. Jazmine Ponce, and Mr. Brandon Lewis the best.
Tim Hatcher
Waycross