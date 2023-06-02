In response to Thomas Goodrich’s letter regarding caregiving, my husband of 37 years has found himself in the same situation giving care to me. As Mr. Goodrich knows, this is not an easy journey. It is filled with a mixture of emotions which change constantly. I am blessed, as is his wife, to have such a loving and kind husband. We have laughed, cried, prayed together, gotten frustrated with each other and yet we are still in this together. My prayers go out to Mr. Goodrich and all of the caregivers who are brave enough to take on this very difficult task. I am truly grateful.
Amy Walker