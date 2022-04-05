I’m pleased to see the reader comments disparaging yet another hate letter from Mr. Richmond. I’m all about the First Amendment. Have at it, Pete. I’m also clear that a newspaper decides upon its editorial stances.
Choosing to publish such vitriol from a reader once or twice would say one thing, but it becomes you, the publisher, once you continually post such venom. It signals that such an attitude represents who you are. Otherwise you’d refrain from tarnishing your paper with such anger once his vibe has run its course. But you don’t. Rather than discretely ask your writer behind the scenes to state his views in a more cultivated manner, you’ve instead made it clear that he’s no longer just a reader who writes in. He’s The Brunswick News’ own ghost writer.
After this many airings, we can’t miss your stances at The News, which Mr. Richmond vicariously presents for you at will.
Ken Jacobson
St. Simons Island