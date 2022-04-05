I’m pleased to see the reader comments disparaging yet another hate letter from Mr. Richmond. I’m all about the First Amendment. Have at it, Pete. I’m also clear that a newspaper decides upon its editorial stances.

Choosing to publish such vitriol from a reader once or twice would say one thing, but it becomes you, the publisher, once you continually post such venom. It signals that such an attitude represents who you are. Otherwise you’d refrain from tarnishing your paper with such anger once his vibe has run its course. But you don’t. Rather than discretely ask your writer behind the scenes to state his views in a more cultivated manner, you’ve instead made it clear that he’s no longer just a reader who writes in. He’s The Brunswick News’ own ghost writer.

After this many airings, we can’t miss your stances at The News, which Mr. Richmond vicariously presents for you at will.

Ken Jacobson

St. Simons Island

Pearls have long symbolized elegance and good taste, and according to both history and mythology, are representative of wisdom gained through experience. They're also said to offer protection, and attract good luck and wealth.

The 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place this weekend in Darien. The annual three-day event has been held at a reduced capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in full force this year. The blessing and the festival celebrates the shrimping industry.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia., raised concerns about the lack of affordable, quality senior housing in Camden County during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing.