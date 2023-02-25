The FairTax is just the kind of shake up in Washington that we have all been wanting to see from our representatives.
I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone in South Georgia that enjoys paying taxes. With the FairTax, tedious tax forms are a thing of the past. We have already seen how this president operates by trying to expand the IRS with 87,000 new employees and giving it even more intrusive power by having it monitor each transaction over $600. With this proposal, Washington can eliminate the need for the IRS entirely.
The FairTax proposes is a simple, fair consumption tax. No more federal income tax, no more corporate tax, no more payroll tax. The FairTax will also deliver a pre-bate to families to get them above the poverty line and cover essentials like groceries and rent. With this new tax system, your money becomes truly your money. Every cent earned belongs to you — you only pay taxes on what you spend. The wealthy are going to pay quite a bit, while low-income families will pay little to nothing.
This is a revolutionary idea that will allow every American to be in control of their hard-earned money. You get 100% of your paycheck. What happens next is up to you, not Uncle Sam.
The FairTax puts Americans in the driver’s seat. I am glad that my Representative, Buddy Carter, is leading this common-sense proposal.