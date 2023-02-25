The FairTax is just the kind of shake up in Washington that we have all been wanting to see from our representatives.

I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone in South Georgia that enjoys paying taxes. With the FairTax, tedious tax forms are a thing of the past. We have already seen how this president operates by trying to expand the IRS with 87,000 new employees and giving it even more intrusive power by having it monitor each transaction over $600. With this proposal, Washington can eliminate the need for the IRS entirely.

More from this section

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.