Some thoughts and opinions:
Just visited the Okefenokee. It is a treasure! No mining should happen.
The Well moving to Altama Avenue and T Street is not a solution. Too near Brunswick High and the college.
Marjorie Taylor Greene said adoptive and stepparents are not real parents. I am an adoptive mother. She is a disgrace to Georgia.
And there are likely too many 501c3 charities in Glynn County that do duplicate work. I wish they might consolidate and that there was a way to review their finances and how they impact the community positively. I belong to 100 Women Who Care. We give significant moneys quarterly — we care but few are on a website like Charity Navigator so it makes the evaluation a little harder.
And kudos to Glynn County and public works for helping with a volunteer project connecting Dunbar Creek and Glynn Haven. The beautiful park in Glynn Haven is more accessible to all now.
Linda Usrey
St. Simons Island
It’s one of those times when space is not a problem at the Salvation Army food pantry, though Social Services case worker Audrey Easterling wishes it was.
Residents of the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood — where the Revs. Zack Lyde and Leonard Small have set up a tent for homeless people to shelter under after the closure of The Well — are torn about what to do about the homeless in Brunswick.
A group of future educators will graduate this weekend prepared not only to expand the minds of future generations but also to create trauma-responsive spaces in their classrooms that will positively impact students.
Many who suffer from some form of dementia experience a level of social isolation that can be detrimental to their overall health.
Andy Leanza keeps a plastic storage container in the corner of his closet that he gets out once a year to ensure everything he and his family need is there to be ready for a hurricane.
College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.