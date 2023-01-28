In response to your Jan. 21 editorial, “Better way needed to determine truth,” this is a rare example of where a simple answer exists for a complicated question: education.
Our local culture is very diverse, which in many ways is an advantage and a good thing. One way in which it is not a good thing is in our local educational divide. A large part of our decision-making population is anti-education, anti-science, anti-intellectual and anti-analysis, which basically translates to gridlock in no-brainer questions like mining the Okefenokee and shooting rockets over Cumberland Island, outdated ordinances and impervious parking lots.