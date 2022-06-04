Our rights may be endowed by the Creator, but they are granted by men. Abortion rights were rights for which no corresponding responsibilities were ever enunciated, and so are lost. Gun rights are the same — rights without accountability — and so are just as liable to be annulled as the pendulum crashes through all of our lunatic idolatries.

Opposition to abortion was deeply held, and agents of that opposition worked fervently over half a century to abolish the safe and legal practice of it so that we might become a righteous nation once more, though it is impossible to find righteousness where there will be no housing, no education, no child care and where disturbed 18-year-olds and wife-beaters may legally acquire murder weapons. Mass killings will be our legacy and women will continue in unwanted pregnancies, lacking the wherewithal for them, and we will say “Serves you right!” The issue of guns, as with abortion, is one of pro-choice versus pro-life. Life and choice are fundamental human values, and intelligent dialogue might have been the basis for a productive confluence of views and emergent wisdom but for extremists who say “Never!” while clouds of martyred witnesses gather above to mourn.

As bad as things are, the future will marvel that things could have ever been this good: when we had every chance to avert the catastrophes they will live out, and drowned them all in our moral and intellectual shallowness.

Tony Baker

Saint Simons Island

County approves roundabout design funding

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.