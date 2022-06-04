Our rights may be endowed by the Creator, but they are granted by men. Abortion rights were rights for which no corresponding responsibilities were ever enunciated, and so are lost. Gun rights are the same — rights without accountability — and so are just as liable to be annulled as the pendulum crashes through all of our lunatic idolatries.
Opposition to abortion was deeply held, and agents of that opposition worked fervently over half a century to abolish the safe and legal practice of it so that we might become a righteous nation once more, though it is impossible to find righteousness where there will be no housing, no education, no child care and where disturbed 18-year-olds and wife-beaters may legally acquire murder weapons. Mass killings will be our legacy and women will continue in unwanted pregnancies, lacking the wherewithal for them, and we will say “Serves you right!” The issue of guns, as with abortion, is one of pro-choice versus pro-life. Life and choice are fundamental human values, and intelligent dialogue might have been the basis for a productive confluence of views and emergent wisdom but for extremists who say “Never!” while clouds of martyred witnesses gather above to mourn.
As bad as things are, the future will marvel that things could have ever been this good: when we had every chance to avert the catastrophes they will live out, and drowned them all in our moral and intellectual shallowness.
Tony Baker
Saint Simons Island