I saw Terry Dickson’s article about the St. Simons Literary Guild book sale. Commercial book buyers have been coming for a while on the first morning stripping all of the most popular books. I understand the need for income, but I have just quit going to the sales and no longer donate to the literary guild. If I donate to the book sale again, I will take a magic marker and obliterate the UPC code to at least block the scanners from stripping the selection. I’m guessing that fewer locals will show up as time goes on.
Skip Slocum