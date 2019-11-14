Felton Hudson’s recent lament that Trump fights despite impediments would make a lot more sense if Republicans didn’t have control of the Presidency and both Houses of Congress for the first two years of his term.

Why didn’t he tackle lowering prescription drug costs, raising the minimum wage so working class families didn’t need multiple jobs to survive or pass a tax reform bill that helped people making less than $250,000 a year?

Hudson also wants to return to better times in the past. Better for who? Certainly not women who were paid less and couldn’t get higher paying jobs because of their feminine weaknesses. Certainly not black citizens who were subjected to discriminatory and demeaning treatment? Certainly not LGBT citizens who were shamed and despised and forced to hide their true selves.

So who wants to return to that? I think we all know Felton.

Jeanne Kane

St. Simons Island

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.