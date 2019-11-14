Felton Hudson’s recent lament that Trump fights despite impediments would make a lot more sense if Republicans didn’t have control of the Presidency and both Houses of Congress for the first two years of his term.
Why didn’t he tackle lowering prescription drug costs, raising the minimum wage so working class families didn’t need multiple jobs to survive or pass a tax reform bill that helped people making less than $250,000 a year?
Hudson also wants to return to better times in the past. Better for who? Certainly not women who were paid less and couldn’t get higher paying jobs because of their feminine weaknesses. Certainly not black citizens who were subjected to discriminatory and demeaning treatment? Certainly not LGBT citizens who were shamed and despised and forced to hide their true selves.
So who wants to return to that? I think we all know Felton.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island