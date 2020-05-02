Boy did Jane Fraser hit the nail on the head. We now have the best example of “the fox guarding the henhouse.”
I wrote on March 2 about the seven commissioners who have had direct oversight of the police department for years, evidently no commissioner read it. Now they have gone and appointed a super-cop panel to oversee and guide their own. Wow what nerve.
I don’t know where Jane Fraser got all of her knowledge, but she is right on. The IACP report never called for an arbitrary picked group of former law enforcement officers to oversee the police department much less to put a county commissioner on the Police Advisory Board.
By the way, no one has said how much it will cost for the panel.
Bob Tatum
Brookman