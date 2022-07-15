Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
In his response to my letter, Ron Scarbro’s misogynistic “solution” to unwanted pregnancy was that girls should “keep their clothes on.” Are you kidding me? Nine times out of 10, men are the sexual aggressors — and sometimes even rapists. Try moderating their behavior. Want to stop unwanted pregnancies? Instead of controlling girls’ bodies, how about providing vasectomies to boys at puberty? They’re usually reversible. Sound preposterous? So is making a 12-year-old child give birth. That’s not reversible. Scarbro also mentioned adoption. There are over 437,000 foster children in the U.S. seeking a permanent home. Would you like to offer yours? You say people want babies. Well they don’t want children — over 118,000 are waiting to be adopted. Your lack of empathy is astonishing, but emblematic of what the minority of the GOP and five members of the Supreme Court are ramming down the majority’s throats. The thoughtlessness regarding the repercussions of this decision, and its ambiguity, endangers the very lives of more than half of this nation, not to mention creating millions of agonizing unanswered scenarios. Imagine a physician confronted in the middle of the night with a patient in agonizing pain from an ectopic pregnancy. Although unviable, the fetus sometimes has a heartbeat. Untreated, the patient could die. Will the doctor face jail if she acts? Who should she call at 2 a.m. to let her know the state’s verdict? We’re waiting for your “solutions” to a million similar questions. Meanwhile, women could literally die waiting for answers.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton
St. Simons Island