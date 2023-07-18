Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I can appreciate that Mr. Holman’s concern is for private property rights. Those rights, as enabled by Georgia statutes, were drawn up in another time, when economic, environmental and social priorities represented a primitive and far too individualistic interpretation of regional, state and individual needs. As a result, Georgia ranks close to the top as a friendly place to do business, and close to the bottom as a place to safeguard the environment.
For a long time, it was OK to smoke in public. Science prevailed, and it is not OK any more. We paid with untold lives trying to overcome the propaganda put out by big tobacco. For a long time, it was OK for industry to produce the conditions that we now enjoy as Superfund sites, then science prevailed, and it is not OK any more to do that. We suffer from this locally, at tremendous expense. If private property rights include your ability to release swine effluents into drainages that pollute our marshes for the sake of profit, then enjoy your prerogative.
Just know that when swine and other animal waste, pesticide and fertilizer waste and other noxious products limit the amount of fish you can eat safely from any of our watersheds and further cripple the Georgia shellfish industry, we can remember where these “rights” were confirmed by an activist, conservative SCOTUS overturning protections put in place over 50 years ago.