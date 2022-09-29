Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
In response to Ms. Mills’ total misrepresentations of my recent letter, I ask that she reread the letter. In no way was I advocating a military takeover but it may well be needed if we are to salvage this country. My letter was intended to call out the buffoon leader we have for giving away our country, which is not his to give away. Also I do not drink Kool-Aid, but believe what I am seeing.
The so called insurrection of Jan. 6 is so reminiscent of the burning of the Reichstag in Berlin of 1933. This arson was a key development and cementing of the Nazi party and led to absolute powers given to Hitler by the Enabling Act signed off by President Hindenburg in March of the same year. Biden’s no-look at the southern border’s invasion and threats to hire 87,000 IRS agents who will carry guns and be able to use them should scare all Americans regardless of color or party. That was the role of the Nazi brownshirts who enforced Hitler’s rise and tactics to control Germany.
History shows that a small minority can indeed take over a country — see Russia, China, Cuba and Germany. If we think it cannot happen here we had better guess again. Following the Nazi’s complete takeover, over 50,000 political prisoners were jailed. Think of the number of “insurrectionists” of Jan. 6 who are in jail with no regard for warrant or speedy trials. Heartburn for Mills, I don’t care.