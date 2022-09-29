Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.

In response to Ms. Mills’ total misrepresentations of my recent letter, I ask that she reread the letter. In no way was I advocating a military takeover but it may well be needed if we are to salvage this country. My letter was intended to call out the buffoon leader we have for giving away our country, which is not his to give away. Also I do not drink Kool-Aid, but believe what I am seeing.

More from this section

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.