Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.

Politics in America may have become unruly, sending people like Bob Hilton wondering what to believe in anymore. Sadly, voters like him are lost in the fog of political warfare, a fog intensified by Republicans’ constant assaults on our own government.

More from this section

Right whale calf count at 11

Right whale calf count at 11

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.