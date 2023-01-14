Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Politics in America may have become unruly, sending people like Bob Hilton wondering what to believe in anymore. Sadly, voters like him are lost in the fog of political warfare, a fog intensified by Republicans’ constant assaults on our own government.
Trying to blame Democrats for only holding party line votes is not true. They would have been able to accomplish a lot more if that were the case. Democrats took time to pave the way back to the economic strength we are enjoying today. Republicans voted against everything but are happy to take the money and take the credit, too. Democrats aren’t following the will of the people? Only if you ignore the fact Americans overwhelmingly support Democrats over Republicans on most major issues. From women’s rights to voting rights, Republicans are trying to live in the past and drag the rest of America with them.
There is also a problem with the tired old socialism Bob Hilton and others want to throw out there. If you don’t think Americans need help, where will Republicans start cutting? Seniors, disabled, children, farmers, infrastructure, veterans? Certainly not corporate subsidies. To the Bob Hiltons of the world, Democrats have not given up on you or America, you are being misled by Republicans who care about one thing — Republicans. You don’t need any more proof than their first two weeks in the House. The mayhem you want to applaud will end up hurting Americans. Democrats will have to clean up after them again.