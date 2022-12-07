Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.

The Brunswick News cheerleader and gaslighter junior Don Brunelle thinks that this newspaper is fair and balanced? About as fair and balanced as “Faux News.” Well, maybe it’s not that bad, they usually limit the right wing support to the editorial page, but once in a while it slips out to above the fold. The “fairness” they give to the other team is the occasional letter to the editor. The editorials are almost always without exception pro-MAGA delusions grandeur.

