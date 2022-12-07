Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
The Brunswick News cheerleader and gaslighter junior Don Brunelle thinks that this newspaper is fair and balanced? About as fair and balanced as “Faux News.” Well, maybe it’s not that bad, they usually limit the right wing support to the editorial page, but once in a while it slips out to above the fold. The “fairness” they give to the other team is the occasional letter to the editor. The editorials are almost always without exception pro-MAGA delusions grandeur.
Makes me wonder, Don — are you reading the paper? Or just agreeing with the paper? I do not support any far-flung, far-out conspiracy theories like many on the mainstream right wing are clinging to for a life raft, trying to keep their bubble from bursting. The worst of which is lying about election fraud. What are Republicans proposing once they assume power in the House? Solving problems they’ve done nothing but complain about the last two years and did nothing for four years before that? Attacking President Biden to try to help Republicans in 2024?
Republicans aren’t interested in solving problems or helping Americans. Republicans are only interested in self preservation, because they know they are losing. Democrats worked the last two years helping Americans recover from a pandemic ignored by Republicans, rebuilding the economy while obstructed by Republicans, creating a record number of jobs with no Republican help — and did Republicans offer anything new in the election? No. That’s why more Americans will keep voting for Democrats.