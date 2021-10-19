Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.

I hate to use the metaphor, but let me kill two birds with one stone. I could spend more time and space with two responses, but it would be wasted on these two.

Republicans hate facts and are untethered from reality. Just look at the responses to my criticism of today’s Republicans.

The economy is always great when Republicans are in charge, as people like John Williams would like to believe. Or is it?

The former president had a worse jobs record in his first three years than the previous Democrat president in his last three. The current president is overseeing a record boom in the economy and jobs. Democrats also provided relief to working Americans, that all Republicans voted against. More needs to be done, more help would be on the way already if not for Republicans obstructing everything.

As for the cost of goods increasing. We live with an on demand supply chain today that gets disrupted easily, it takes much longer to recover after a world pandemic. Add fires, floods, drought, freezing, and major storms, that disrupted everything from oil to farming. But corporations are still making profits, isn’t that what matters to Republicans?

Republicans also are resorting to their usual hate, fear and lies to distract from issues, like Bob Hilton likes. Sorry facts scare you. If Republicans had ideas, I’m sure people would like to hear them.

Democrats are leading us back to stability, after four years of chaos, that’s what we need.

Jerry Dagen

St. Simons Island

