Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Miss Savannah Glider, thank you for your kind comments about my letter regarding Terry Dickson’s March 8 opinion piece.
You left out “satire,” “heads exploding,” “calmly” and “discernment.”
A very good friend of mine, an individual of tremendous wisdom and common sense, said to me once “Frank, when they fear what you have to say, they will attack you. And their attacks on you are the highest form of compliment.”
Notch another one up on the compliment side.
Thanks once again Ms. Glider. Have a nice day.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island