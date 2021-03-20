Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.

Miss Savannah Glider, thank you for your kind comments about my letter regarding Terry Dickson’s March 8 opinion piece.

You left out “satire,” “heads exploding,” “calmly” and “discernment.”

A very good friend of mine, an individual of tremendous wisdom and common sense, said to me once “Frank, when they fear what you have to say, they will attack you. And their attacks on you are the highest form of compliment.”

Notch another one up on the compliment side.

Thanks once again Ms. Glider. Have a nice day.

Frank Klonoski

St. Simons Island

More from this section

+3
Hundreds gather to give shipwreck section a sendoff

Hundreds gather to give shipwreck section a sendoff

Precisely as high tide peaked at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the barge Julie B began pulling slowly out from underneath the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel, taking with it one more humongous chunk of ugly shipwreck from out of the scenic St. Simons Sound.