Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the two-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
I’m so happy Ms. Kane of St. Simons Island reads my many letters to the editor but doubt that she does so with amusement. I refer to politicians as I see them — lice and cockroaches who have directed America from a nation of self reliance, personal responsibility and achievement, to one where far too many await the government/taxpayers to provide free stuff for votes, power and party.
Ms. Kane’s conclusion that I probably have health care is correct — Medicare and United Healthcare — both of which I have paid. For you see, it is my responsibility alone to provide for me and family. And she is right also, I do not care if others go without. It is their choice and they often choose 50-inch TVs, $700 iPhones and too many trips to the joints, instead of taking care of business.
I wish they had health care, but it is not my responsibility to pay for it, or anything else they get free. But I do believe strongly in charities of my choice, and donate regularly.
Giveaway programs began long before LBJ’s war on poverty — think Teddy Roosevelt. In 1965, the U.S. population stood at 197,028, 908 souls — with 17.3 percent below the poverty level. We could have given each of them a half million dollars and the rate would still have remained between the 11 to 15 percent it has fluctuated over the years. Making everyone a winner just does not work and only enslaves people to rely on handouts paid for by the producers. So sorry Ms. Kane.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island